Woman, along with lover, arrested for killing husband

LAHORE:Shahdara investigation police arrested a woman along with her paramour for killing her husband.

As per SP Investigation City, police arrested accused Waqas Ahmed and recovered a pistol from his possession. The accused Waqas had illicit relation with the victim’s wife Samina and wanted to marry her. Shahdara police also arrested one Sufyan alias Sunni for killing his 14-year-old employee. The accused wanted to assault his employee Wajahat Ali. In another incident, Data Darbar police arrested a third brother involved in the murder of two siblings. The accused Mukhtar had opened fire on his two siblings over a property dispute. The accused escaped after committing the crime. Police arrested one Sufyan involved in the murder of his wife Zeenat and brother-in-law Talib.

The accused had strangled his wife and son-in-law with a rope.