 
close
Saturday July 16, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Dr Niaz appointed PU VC for three months

July 16, 2022

Punjab Governor Muhammad Baleegh-ur-Rehman has appointed Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, former Vice-Chancellor, Punjab University as PU VC on temporary basis for a period of three months as stopgap arrangement. A notification has been issued by Higher Education Department in this regard.

Comments