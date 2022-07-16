June an excessive rain month with 68pc above normal rainfall

LAHORE:After four consecutive rain-deficient months, June 2022 happened to be an excessive-rain month with 68 per cent above normal rainfall.

A report of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) revealed that in June 2022, rainfall was largely above normal over all parts of the country, as 31.1mm (area-weighted) rain was recorded against its normal of 18.5mm, it added.

On average, the June 2022 rainfall contribution was of the order of 55.6% and 10.5% only to the pre-monsoon and annual rainfall respectively, the report maintained.The report revealed that Balochistan recorded 47.6% increased rain, Gilgit-Baltistan (+86%), Punjab (+110.9%), AJK (+37.2%) and KP (+57.1%) while Sindh rainfall remained slightly below normal (-13.9%).

The wettest day of the month in the country was 21st June, when Jhang (Punjab) recorded 97.5mm of rainfall which coincidently proved to be the wettest place with highest monthly total of 230.1 mm in June 2022 while a number of stations in Sindh and Balochistan have reported nil or only traces of rainfall on this day.

The national average monthly temperature of June 2022 for Pakistan as a whole was 31.33°C, being 0.47°C cooler than monthly-average of 31.80°C while mean maximum (daytime) temperature at country level was 38.48°C, being 0.38°C cooler than average of 38.86°C. The nighttime (minimum) temperature was 24.19 °C, being 0.49°C cooler than country-average of 24.68°C.

The hottest day of the month was at Jacobabad (Sindh) when it recorded 49.0°C temperature on 4th and 5th June. The coldest temperature of 5.0°C of the month was recorded at Kalam (KP) on 3rd June 2022.

The report said that during June 2022, a widespread rain spell was experienced for over a week, 14-22 June with some other minor sporadic small events. June 2022 rainfall was 68 per cent above average for Pakistan.

The other significant monthly-total rains recorded were Rawalakot 207.5mm, Islamabad (old Airport) 194.6mm, Lahore Airport 144.3mm, Murree 135.5mm, Islamabad (Zero Point) 133.4mm, Garhi Dupatta 132.7mm, Risalpur 130mm, Jhelum 128.2mm, Kotli 126.4mm, Barkhan 118mm, Lower Dir 116mm, Multan City 112.8mm, Dera Ghazi Khan 110mm, Bhakkar 102mm and Noorpur Thal 100mm.

The report revealed that Badin, Hyderabad, Mithi, Sh. Benazirabad, Padidan, Mohen-Jo-Daro, Dadu, Dalbandin, Gwadar, Jiwani, Kalat, Nokkundi, Pasni, Quetta, Turbat and Ormara remained absolutely dry with no rain during the month.