Classical music festival kicks off

A two-day classical music festival kicked off on Friday at Alhamra, The Mall to pay tribute to the legends in music.
Ustad Ghulam Ali Khan and Ghazala Irfan will be given awards for their services on this occasion. Ustad Hussain Bakhsh Gullu, Ustad Shafqat Ali Khan and Ustad Ghulam Abbas will grace the festival. Ustad Sher Miandad, Ustad Javed, Babar Niazi, Ustad Nadeem Salamat Khan, Ustad Ali Raza, Ustad Fahim Mazhar will also sing. Dozens of classical musicians will perform. Dozens of singers such as Anil Sunny Jimmy, Ali Amjad, Dawood Justin, Kashif Ali Dani, Ustad Jagan Khan, Akbar Ali, Chand Khan, Suraj Khan, Muzammil Hussain, Arshia Ali, Faizan Ali Khan, Nadir Ali Khan, Arsh Ali Khan and others will perform.
