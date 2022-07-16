WB offers support for computerisation of urban land records

LAHORE:The World Bank (WB) has offered financial and technical support to Punjab govt to computerise urban land records following the successful computerisation of rural land record system by Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA).

According to a PLRA spokesperson, in the light of its past experience and technical capacity, the Punjab Land Record Authority started preparations of project to computerise urban land records. After the preparation of the preliminary document by PLRA, the PC-I for project has been prepared with the mutual consultation and consensus of the concerned institutions.

Last week, the federal government's Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved PULSE, a project to computerise civil records of Punjab, and the World Bank has also approved the project.

The World Bank will provide financial assistance of 150 million dollars for the PULSE project and for the implementation of the project; a project implementation unit will be formed under the supervision of PLRA.

Like the rural land records, the urban records will also be collected from the relevant institutions and computerised and in this regard, satellite maps will also be prepared. In Punjab though, rural land records have already been computerised; under the project, a new reformed land record system will be introduced which will be implemented in all institutions across Punjab. In this way, computerisation of all rural and urban land records of Punjab will create an integrated system of land administration. Thanks to these reforms, the access to records will not only be made easier and safer for the public, but it will also provide of data for public welfare projects at the government level such as city planning and housing. It will also be possible to eliminate fraud, fake transfers and cheating in land transactions due to this project.