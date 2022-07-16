Main suspect in minor’s murder case arrested

LAHORE:The main accused involved in the murder of a minor servant in Defence was arrested on Friday and the victim's sister was recovered.

The main accused Abul Hassan was arrested from Bahawalpur and the victim’s younger sister Muneeba was also recovered from his possession. Prime Minister, Chief Minister and the IG Punjab had taken notice of the incident and tasked the Lahore police to arrest all the accused.

Police had registered a case the same day after which all the accused, including accused Abul Hassan involved in the incident have been arrested. Irfan, the father of the children, was a follower of the accused Abul Hassan. Two accomplices of the accused, rickshaw driver Ahmed and Naveed, have also been arrested.

Woman dies: A 70-year-old woman was killed when roof of a house collapsed in the Shahdara area on Friday. The victim was identified as Hania, wife of Rafique, a resident of Masoom Shah Road, Farrukhabad, Shahdara. On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the scene and pulled out the body of the woman from debris. Body was shifted to the morgue.

found dead: A 22-year-old youth was recovered dead from canal bank near Ichhra underpass on Friday. Police claimed that the youth, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Body was shifted to the morgue. Meanwhile, a 40-year-old man was found dead in the Bhatti Gate police area on Friday. Some locals found the body of a man lying in Bhatti Chowk and informed the police. The victim, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Body was shifted to the morgue.

arrested: Police Response Unit arrested a man who had assaulted a minor child in the Thokar Niaz Baig area on Friday. The accused identified as Irshad had lured the boy to a deserted area and assaulted him. The accused was handed over to the Chowki Niaz Baig police.

shot dead: A 23-year-old youth was shot dead in the Islampura police area on Friday, following an old enmity. The accused Asad Gujjar along with his accomplices opened fire on Amanat Ali, leaving him critically injured while the accused fled the scene. The injured were rushed to hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries. Body was shifted to the morgue.