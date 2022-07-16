Naan makers demand hike in roti price

LAHORE:Mutahidda Naan Roti Association has announced staging a protest on July 20 and demanded the government increase price of Tandori Roti keeping in view cost of production.

According to Muhammad Aftab Aslam Gill, President of Association, closing of business was decided in protest against high cost of fine flour, sesame, shopper, natural gas, LPG and plain flour. He alleged that tandoor owners were subjected to cruel treatment by administration on one pretext or another. We are left with no option but to go for shutdown strike. He said that all tandoor owners would close their shops and gather in front of the Deputy Commissioner's office in protest.