Naan makers demand hike in roti price

LAHORE:Mutahidda Naan Roti Association has announced staging a protest on July 20 and demanded the government increase price of Tandori Roti keeping in view cost of production.
According to Muhammad Aftab Aslam Gill, President of Association, closing of business was decided in protest against high cost of fine flour, sesame, shopper, natural gas, LPG and plain flour. He alleged that tandoor owners were subjected to cruel treatment by administration on one pretext or another. We are left with no option but to go for shutdown strike. He said that all tandoor owners would close their shops and gather in front of the Deputy Commissioner's office in protest.
LAHORE:The Higher Education Commission has once again advised Pakistani students who want to return to China for...
LAHORE:Sustainable Social Development Organisation has launched a helpline “0333-1110566” to provide free legal...
LAHORE:An inspector of CIA Lahore Police has accused SP Operations Cantt Division of patronizing a prostitution...
LAHORE:Shahdara investigation police arrested a woman along with her paramour for killing her husband.As per SP...
Punjab Governor Muhammad Baleegh-ur-Rehman has appointed Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, former Vice-Chancellor, Punjab...
LAHORE:LUMS represented Pakistan at the International Staff Week hosted by the Koç University in Turkey. According to...
Comments