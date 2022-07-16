Two PTI leaders’ entry banned in Punjab

The Punjab Home Department has banned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Ali Amin Gandapur and Maqbool Gujjar from entering the province. According to the notification issued on Friday, both the leaders will be barred from entering Punjab from July 15 to 18 to ensure law and order in the upcoming by-elections. In this regard, Provincial Home Minister Ata Tarar said that Ali Amin Gandapur and Maqbool Gujjar have been banned from entering Punjab to ensure law and order. He said that there were reports and the ECP had received a letter saying that Ali Amin and Maqbool Gujjar wanted violence during by-elections. — Correspondent
