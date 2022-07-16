Punjab govt violated election code of conduct, says Pervaiz

LAHORE:Former Advocate General Punjab Ahmed Owais called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. Political, legal issues and by-elections were discussed in the meeting.

Pervaiz Elahi said that despite clear instructions of the Supreme Court, Hamza Shehbaz’s illegal transfers are continuing in Punjab, the code of conduct is being openly violated by the Punjab government in the by-election constituencies. Pervaiz Elahi demanded the Supreme Court take notice of Hamza Shehbaz’s illegal actions which are tantamount to contempt of court. He said that PTI candidates were being threatened and workers were being arrested.

Pervaiz Elahi said that the Election Commission was making announcements of its neutrality and innocence every day, but until it proves this by its behaviour and actions, no one will believe it. If the Election Commission has any dignity and impartiality, it should immediately take notice of the recent illegal changes in the NAB and administration and declare them null and void.