By-elections security: 22 SHOs told to seize weapons in four constituencies

LAHORE:The SHOs of 22 police stations in the four constituencies have been given the authority to confiscate the weapons of those who may cause disturbance during by-elections.

A major decision has been taken by the Election Commission and the police to make peace in the by-elections, under which the Lahore Police has given the authority to confiscate arms to the SHOs. Lahore Police has written to the district administration to provide details of the residents of the four constituencies who have arms licences. Police officials said that the weapons would be kept in the police station for a few days. Police officials said that the decision to confiscate the weapons was taken to protect the citizens.

Security, traffic arrangements: Capital City Police Officer Lahore, DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana has said that Lahore police, in collaboration with district administration has finalised all logistics, traffic and security arrangements in all four constituencies of the provincial metropolis to ensure foolproof security of the voters and presiding staff during the upcoming by-elections.

The CCPO Lahore said this while presiding over a security arrangements review meeting regarding forthcoming by-elections held at the Capital City Police Headquarters on Friday. DIG Operations Capt (retd) Suhail Chaudhry, CTO Muntazir Mehdi, SSP Operations Mustansir Feroze, SP Security Rashid Hidayat, SP Dolphin Squad Sayyed Aziz, SP Headquarters, SsPs, SDPOs, SHOs and related officers attended the meeting.

Kamyana said that the security for the by-elections would be comprehensive and Pakistan Election Commission's code of conduct would be enforced fully on the voting day. He said that there would be no compromise on law and order and the protection of citizens. Immediate action will be taken on the violation of section 144 for carrying and display of weapons, he warned.

CCPO Lahore further said that to ensure security at the polling stations and important points on election day, the strength has been increased to 9,000. As many as 900 teams of Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Elite Force will patrol around the polling stations in shifts. Anti-Riot Force personnel will also ensure law and order. Special police pickets have also been set up and made active around the polling stations, as no one will be allowed to enter the polling stations without checking.

A successful rehearsal has also been done to counter check all the security arrangements. He said that in the first phase, Lahore Police would ensure the safe delivery of polling materials to the polling stations.

The CCPO directed the SPs and officers concerned to regularly inspect their respective constituencies, polling buildings, polling stations and special pickets and brief the deputed personnel regarding sensitivity of their assignment. Kamyana directed that the officers posted on election duty should be highly alert and do not leave their duty points till the completion of election process.