German ex-soldier who posed as refugee jailed for far-right plot

FRANKFURT: A German court on Friday sentenced a former soldier to five and a half years in prison for plotting a far-right attack on senior politicians while posing as a Syrian refugee.

The long-delayed trial shone a spotlight on neo-Nazi sympathies within the German military and the effectiveness of the security services in standing up to right-wing extremism -- described by the interior minister as the biggest threat facing the country.

"The accused is guilty of planning a serious act of violence endangering the state," presiding judge Christoph Koller said as defendant Franco Albrecht listened impassively, his head slightly bowed.

Albrecht, a 33-year-old father of three, had been in the dock at the regional superior court in the western city of Frankfurt since May 2021. The Bundeswehr lieutenant was found to have cited cabinet ministers, MPs and a prominent Jewish human rights activist among his potential targets. He was also convicted of weapons law violations and fraud.