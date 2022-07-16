Road accident kills eight in Sudan

KHARTOUM: A road accident on a highway in central Sudan on Friday killed eight people and left one injured, state news agency SUNA reported.
The accident involved a car and a truck and took place in North Kordofan state. The accident was likely to have been caused by "speeding and the driver’s exhaustion, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle" which hit the truck, according to SUNA. This is at least the second fatal accident in the area this year, after a bus crash in February killed at least 10 and injured dozens.
