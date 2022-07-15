NAB shuts 13 inquiries, 5 investigations

ISLAMABAD: In the first executive board meeting after the departure of former chairman, the National Accountability Bureau on Thursday decided to close 13 inquiries and five investigations due to lack of incriminating evidence.

The executive board also decided to implement the amended NAB act 2022 in letter and spirit and constituted a committee under the chair of director general NAB Headquarters to review the ongoing inquiries and investigations in the light of the amended act. The committee will submit a preliminary report on continuing, closing or referring the cases to the relevant department as per law. However, the committee’s report will be presented before the executive board for further review and approval of the recommendations.

The executive board also nodded for filing a reference against former chief hydrographer Gwadar Port Authority Meraj A Syed and others on the allegations of misuse of authority and embezzlement of state funds worth Rs794 million.

After due diligence, the NAB’s executive board decided to close inquiries against administration of Benazir Income Support Programme; officers/officials and others of Karakoram International University, Gilgit-Baltistan; former managing director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Barrister Sheikh Abid Waheed and others; chief security officer Peshawar Development Authority Major (retd) Syed Khalid Amin Shah and others; former director general Peshawar Development Authority Saleem Hassan Wattoo and others; former CCPO Lahore Amin Vance and others; DG Sports Board Punjab Zulfikar Ghuman and others; former secretary Local Government Department Sindh Muhammad Ramzan Awan and others; Vice Chancellor People University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women Professor (retd) Dr Azam Hussain Yousfani and others and former secretary Home Department Balochistan Akbar Durrani.

In addition, the inquiries against officers/officials of Peshawar Development Authority Peshawar and others; officers/officials and contractors of Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority Shahid Hussain Asad and former additional secretary ministry of finance and others due to lack of incriminating evidence.

The NAB also decided not to share the details of authorised inquiries and investigations in compliance with the NAB amended act 2022. The meeting of the executive board of the NAB was held under the chair of Acting Chairman Zahir Shah at the NAB Headquarters, and was attended by Prosecutor General Accountability Syed Asghar Haider, Director General NAB Rawalpindi Farmanullah Khan and other senior officers of the bureau.