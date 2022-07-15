Shehryar Afridi removed as chairman of MPs panel on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Shehryar Afridi has been removed as chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir (PCK) after the success of a no-confidence motion against him with 16 votes cast in favour of the motion out of 28 members of the committee and none against it.

Following the success of the motion against Afridi, PTI dissident member Basit Ahmed Sultan was elected as PCK chairman. Another PTI dissident member Nawab Sher Waser moved the motion, saying that Afridi made the committee dysfunctional, so he should be removed from heading the committee. None of PTI members attended the committee meeting. Later, Waser proposed the name of Sultan that was seconded by Dr Muhammad Afzal Dhandla.