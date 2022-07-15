Resolution tabled in Senate to impeach President

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Senator Dr Afnanullah Khan on Thursday tabled a resolution in the Senate seeking impeachment of President Arif Alvi, local media reported.
The impeachment motion was filed after the Supreme Court issued a detailed verdict against the ruling of former National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri. The resolution seeks action under Article 6 against President Arif Alvi, former prime minister Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and Qasim Suri.
PESHAWAR: Mohmand Mining Development Association office-bearers have asked the authorities to take notice of the...
JHANG: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf received Thursday a blow in Jhang district after one of its MPAs Faisal Saleh Hayat...
WASHINGTON: Twitter experienced a widespread but brief outage in nations around the globe on Thursday -- a fresh...
ISLAMABAD: In the first executive board meeting after the departure of former chairman, the National Accountability...
ISLAMABAD: Shehryar Afridi has been removed as chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir after the success of a...
LAHORE: Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Thursday that let bygones be bygones, we should not...
Comments