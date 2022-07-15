Resolution tabled in Senate to impeach President

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Senator Dr Afnanullah Khan on Thursday tabled a resolution in the Senate seeking impeachment of President Arif Alvi, local media reported.

The impeachment motion was filed after the Supreme Court issued a detailed verdict against the ruling of former National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri. The resolution seeks action under Article 6 against President Arif Alvi, former prime minister Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and Qasim Suri.