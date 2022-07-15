Asfandyar demands action against Constitution violators

PESHAWAR: Lauding the detailed judgement of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the controversial ruling by former deputy speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri on the no-trust move against the then prime minister Imran Khan, the president of the Awami National Party (ANP) Asfandyar Wali Khan said on Thursday that the parliament must now take action against those who had violated the Constitution for own vested interests.

In his statement, the ANP leader said the Supreme Court's detailed verdict had exposed the false and baseless narrative of the ousted prime minister who had claimed that his government was toppled under a preplanned conspiracy.

“The PTI-led government had adopted a baseless narrative to conceal its own failure and inefficiency by saying that the US was behind the removal of the Imran Khan government,” he said and added that the ‘selected’ government was removed through a constitutional and in-house change.

Asfandyar said the apex court in its detailed judgement had declared former prime minister Imran Khan, speaker and deputy speaker National Assembly, former law minister and ex-attorney general as violators of the Constitution by giving the ruling for defeating the no-confidence motion against the then prime minister.