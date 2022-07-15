Global community, rights bodies should play role to resolve Kashmir issue: AJK president

MUZAFFARABAD/ ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Thursday said the international community and human rights organisations should come forward to play their due role to help resolve the lingering Kashmir issue that happens to be the main cause of human rights violations in the region.

The AJK president made these remarks, while talking to a delegation comprising the President of All Neighbours International (ANI), Iliyas Masih, Dr Joe Knight, Mike Crow, Lucas Bontergar and others, who called on him.

Briefing the delegates on the latest situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), he said: “Fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in Kashmir merits urgent attention of the international community as well as the rights organisations that have been working for peace and humanity.”

“It is imperative that the rights watchdogs should play a lead role in exposing the Indian brutalities in Kashmir,” he said, adding that there was a dire need that the global community should influence India to allow a fact-finding mission to visit the IIOJ&K to take stock of the situation.

Head of the delegation Iliyas Masih and Dr Joe Knight assured the president that the ANI would continue to play its role in promoting peace and brotherhood across the globe.

They said that mutual respect and tolerance were prerequisites to resolving disputes. Dr Joe Knight also presented his book to the president, whereas the members of the delegation were presented memorial shields by the AJK president.