President terms non-payment of insurance dues ‘oppressive’

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday termed the non-payment of a life insurance claim worth Rs1.7 million by the State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLICP) to the claimant on the frivolous ground as maladministration, arbitrary and oppressive.

The president, while rejecting a representation against the decision of the Federal Ombudsman, directed the SLICP to settle the matter and provide relief to the complainant in accordance with its policy, procedure, rules and regulations within 30 days of the order.

The president said the SLICP’s point of view that the policyholder did not declare he was suffering from hypertension before availing the policy is untenable as the policyholder did not die of hypertension but cardiopulmonary arrest.

Moreover, the hypertension is a common disease and the patient suffering from it can have the probability to live for decades or longer than the people not having such diseases, therefore, the concealment of such diseases could not be termed as done fraudulently, he observed.

While endorsing the claimant’s point of view, President Alvi observed that as per the death certificates issued by Dow Medical College and Civil Hospital Karachi, the deceased had died of cardiopulmonary arrest and not of hypertension at the age of 63.

He further observed that the SLICP had all the means available to discover the alleged pre-insurance ailment of the deceased through its authorised medical officer but it failed to undertake this simple exercise, which is contrary to the relevant provision of the Contract Act, which says that a contract is not voidable, if the party whose consent was so caused had the means of discovering the truth with ordinary diligence.

As per the details, the deceased policyholder, Oscar Malik, had obtained a life insurance policy from the SLICP on January 23, 2020 for the sum of Rs1.7 million. The policyholder died on April 30, 2020 and his brother Terrence Malik, the complainant, applied for the death insurance claim, which was refused on the ground that the deceased had a pre-insurance ailment and was a patient of hypertension as per the medical record of the deceased’s employer. Feeling aggrieved, the complainant approached the Federal Ombudsman, who passed an order in favour of the complainant. The SLICP, then, filed a representation with the president, which was rejected.