Four cops escape from court after being sentenced

MULTAN: Four cops on Thursday escaped from court after they were awarded fine and life imprisonment in a fake police encounter case. Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Ayaz awarded life imprisonment to the cops on charges of staging a bogus police encounter and also ordered them to pay Rs 300,000 each to aggrieved families. The convicted cops were inspector Ibrar Gujjar, sub-inspector Mukhtar, ASI Mehmood Iqbal and ASI Zafar.
PESHAWAR: Lauding the detailed judgement of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the controversial ruling by former deputy...
BANNU: Flash floods triggered by torrential rains washed away a portion of a bridge and protection walls of a seasonal...
KARACHI: Sindh High Court on Thursday restrained the Anti-Corruption Establishment from taking any coercive action...
MUZAFFARABAD/ ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Thursday said the...
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday termed the non-payment of a life insurance claim worth Rs1.7 million by...
NEW YORK: Pakistan blocked Indian attempt to win permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council and New...
Comments