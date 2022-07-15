Four cops escape from court after being sentenced

MULTAN: Four cops on Thursday escaped from court after they were awarded fine and life imprisonment in a fake police encounter case. Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Ayaz awarded life imprisonment to the cops on charges of staging a bogus police encounter and also ordered them to pay Rs 300,000 each to aggrieved families. The convicted cops were inspector Ibrar Gujjar, sub-inspector Mukhtar, ASI Mehmood Iqbal and ASI Zafar.