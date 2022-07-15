Flood losses compensation: Family of every deceased to get Rs1m, says Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said the federal government would give one million rupees as compensation to the family of every victim who died in the incidents caused by heavy rains and flooding in the country.

The PM, who chaired a meeting on the flood situation in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, said the compensation would be paid after a joint survey conducted by officials of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the provincial disaster management authorities.

The NDMA acting chairman would reach Quetta and work with the Balochistan government for relief and rehabilitation of the flood affectees. He said that coordinated efforts by the federal and provincial governments should be made. “There is no room for complacency,” the PM warned, adding that the NDMA would increase its presence in flood-affected areas of Balochistan and KP provinces.

He said he would visit Balochistan soon to assess the extent of damage and express solidarity with the flood affectees. “The nation is deeply grieved on the loss of precious lives as a result of the torrential rains and floods and we are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief,” he said.