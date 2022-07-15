Regional peace linked with settlement of Kashmir dispute: Ahsan

NEW YORK: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Ahsan Iqbal said durable peace in the region would continue to be elusive unless Jammu and Kashmir dispute is resolved in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Addressing a news conference in New York, the minister expressed grave concern over plight of people of Jammu and Kashmir under foreign occupation. He said after illegal and unilateral measures of August 5, 2019 to snatch identity of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian authorities had been mounting a massive campaign of repression against its people.

Ahsan Iqbal said steps were aimed at changing demography of Muslim majority state to transform it into a Hindu majority territory by eliminating indigenous Muslim population and settling down Hindus from across India in the area.