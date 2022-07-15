Do not push us to the edge, warns Shireen

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Dr Shireen Mazari Thursday said her party would not allow theft of its votes by any character of the US regime-change conspiracy.

She said the PTI had repeatedly asked the chief election commissioner (CEC) and Mr X and Y to stop their rigging attempts, in cahoots with Maryam and HS (Hamza Shehbaz). “Do not push us to the edge. We want fair and free by-elections. People are with the PTI and we will not allow their vote to be stolen by any conspirator of the US regime-change conspiracy.

“The PTI has repeatedly asked CEC and Mr X and Y to stop their rigging attempts in cahoots with lying Maryam and HS,” she said in a series of tweets. She wrote that “they have paid no heed. From now till polling day and results declaration, if the PTI continues to see any rigging efforts or suspects interference from any individual or institution, the party will exercise its right to peaceful protest outside their offices in Lahore and Multan”. “Elsewhere also if need be. Any government official found violating his constitutional obligations will be taken to court by the PTI. The country’s economy will not be able to withstand the turbulence that would follow rigging,” she warned.

Posting a statement by former US official John Bolton on attempted regime change on her twitter account, she wrote, “In case anyone is still naive enough to think US does not conspire to carry out regime change in different parts of the world. The US has been the biggest source of political instability across the globe with their regime change agendas destabilising countries”.

She also commented on another PTI Senior Vice President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain’s news conference in Lahore on the SC judgement, she wrote: “Very clearly identified by Fawad Chaudhry the issues that confront our polity today especially in the wake of the US regime change conspiracy that has exposed our entire institutional state structures.

“Given your record of money laundering & corruption and the farce you have turned parliament into, you have destroyed the Constitution & all democratic freedoms just to get your NRO2 as you bow before the US agenda for Pakistan. You and your corrupt imported government have destroyed Pakistan,” she wrote while commenting on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s tweet of hailing the apex court verdict on vote of no-confidence.