No rains in catchment area amid heavy monsoon: ‘Mangla Dam unlikely to be filled to capacity’

LAHORE: Owing to dry weather in the catchment area, the country may face severe water shortage in the upcoming winter season affecting Rabi crops as Mangla - the largest dam - is highly unlikely to be filled to capacity.

“As per our assessment, even above-normal rains and flood like situation in other parts of the country may not be sufficent to impound water up to maximum conservation level at Mangla Dam, the largest reservoir in the country,” feared Zahid Hussain Junejo, Chairman Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday.

He added the Mangla reservoir on Jhelum River is expected to be filled to some extent in case of widespread rains in the catchment area but the chances are bleak about getting it filled to the maximum water storage level of 12,44ft or about 7.3 million acres feet.

If the Mangla Dam is not filled to capacity, it will be second year in a row following persistent drought conditions in the last couple of years. The low flows were attributed to unprecedented gloomy hydrological conditions never seen in the last at least 30 years.

According to data compiled by Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA), with live storage of 0.941 MAF, water level at Mangla Dam was 1,125.55ft on Thursday against the maximum operating level of 1,242ft. In sheer contrast, the average level of Mangla Dam recorded in the last ten years on the same day was 1,186ft with water storage of 3.54MAF.

Talking about significance of Mangla Dam in fulfilling irrigation requirements during lean period of winter months, the chairman IRSA was of the view that it played important role in providing water for sowing wheat in early Rabi season, especially in Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

“Similarly, it helps in supplying much-needed water to tail ends of Balochistan and Sindh provinces in Kharif season too,” said the chairman IRSA. He held climate change an instrumental factor for low flows in River Jhelum, saying the country must be fully prepared to deal with the challenge.

However, he was confident about raising of Tarbela Dam on Indus River to the highest storage level of 1,550ft or about 5.9MAF. Talking about different behaviour of rivers this year, he said, the country is in deep crisis as far as water shortage is concerned. “Water could not be provided to any federating unit in the peak demand season due to abysmally low river inflows, chairman IRSA maintained, adding, “There were no rains in catchment area and temperatures were also down barring snow melt to great extent.” To a question, he expressed the hope that Diamer Bhasha Dam would be built as per plan, which would help in reducing water shortage significantly.