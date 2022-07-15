Italy’s president refuses PM Draghi’s resignation

ROME: Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday refused to accept Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s resignation, in a political crisis experts warned could send the eurozone’s third largest economy to snap elections.

Mattarella "did not accept the resignation, and invited the prime minister to appear before parliament to make a statement," the presidential palace said, amid reports Draghi would address parliament next week to see if he has the necessary majority to stay on.

The confidence vote had become a focal point for tensions within Draghi’s government as its parties prepare to fight each other in a national election due by early 2023. The decision by the 5-Star party to boycott the confidence vote on Thursday had plunged Italy into political uncertainty.

It risked undermining efforts to secure billions of euros in European Union funds, tackle a damaging drought and reduce its reliance on Russian gas. Draghi raised the stakes by saying he would not want to lead a government without 5-Star.

Theoretically he has a majority to govern even without the populist movement, but the former European Central Bank chief had said on several occasions that there would be no government without them. Draghi’s broad government of "national unity" was formed in February 2021 with parties on both right and left to help Italy recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing economic crisis.

But without the support of M5S, he argues that his government would become "political" and he has no mandate to lead such a cabinet. "Since my inauguration speech to parliament I have always said that this government would have continued only if it had a clear perspective of achieving the government programme on which the political forces had voted confidence," Draghi told ministers on Thursday, reaffirming this position. "These conditions no longer exist today." 5-Star emerged as the largest party in the previous election in 2018. But they have since suffered defections and a loss of public support.