Daler Mehndi jailed for 2 years as court rejects appeal

MUMBAI: The Patiala district court on Thursday upheld the two-year jail term of Punjabi pop singer Daler Mehndi, who in 2018 was sentenced for a 2003 human trafficking case.

Additional district and session judge HS Grewal dismissed the singer’s appeal against conviction and upheld the decision of lower court that had held Mehndi guilty under Section 420 (cheating) and 120B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. The trial court had sentenced him to two years’ imprisonment and also imposed a fine of 2,000.

He was on bail as he had appealed against the decision of the trial court. After the additional district sessions judge dismissed Mehndi’s appeal, he was taken into custody. He is likely to be sent to Patiala jail, where cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu is also lodged.

The Patiala police had booked Daler and his brother Shamsher Mehndi, who died in 2017, and two others on a complaint filed by Bakshish Singh of Balbera village. Bakshish alleged that Mehndi took 12 lakh to send him to Canada. Thirty-five more complaints, levelling charges of fraud against the brothers, came up later.

While Shamsher and Dhian Singh died during trial, Bulbul Mehta, an employee of Mehndi firm, was acquitted for lack of evidence. The complainants had alleged that the Mehndi brothers had taken “passage money” from them to help them migrate to the US illegally, but failed to do so.