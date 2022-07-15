Teenage girl killed in amusement park

COPENHAGEN: Danish police said on Thursday that a teenage girl had been killed after a ride broke down at an amusement park Denmark’s second largest city Aarhus.
"A 14-year-old girl from Copenhagen died on Thursday afternoon after a tragic accident at the Tivoli Friheden in Aarhus," Danish police said in a statement, adding that a 13-year-old boy had also been injured.
The accident occurred shortly before 1 pm (1100 GMT) when a car broke loose from the Cobra ride, said Henrik Ragborg Olsen, director of the Tivoli Friheden theme park, told local media. "It was the back part that broke off and was hanging under the rest of the train," he told Danish broadcaster TV2.
