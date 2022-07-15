US doctor under investigation after abortion for child rape victim

WASHINGTON: Authorities in Indiana said they are investigating a gynecologist who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old girl who had been raped -- a flashpoint case in the wake of the US Supreme Court´s decision to overturn the federal right to end a pregnancy.
Caitlin Bernard said earlier this month that she had treated the girl in Indianapolis after being contacted by a colleague in neighbouring Ohio. A trigger law banning all abortions after six weeks, with no exceptions for rape or incest, came into force in Ohio last month after the nation´s high court ended decades of constitutional protection for the right to end a pregnancy. The girl, who was raped in May by a man who was arrested on Tuesday, was past the six-week cut-off. To get an abortion, she traveled to Indiana, where the procedure is legal up until 21 weeks.
