Governor asks ulema to highlight true spirit of Islam

LAHORE:A delegation of Ulema and Mashaikh Wing of PMLN led by Mufti Intikhab Ahmad Noori and comprising of General Secretary Punjab Sahibzada Hafiz M Amjad, Pir Syed Imran Shah and other religious scholars, called on Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman on Thursday.

Punjab Governor while talking on the occasion said that Islam is a complete code of conduct, which teaches us love, tolerance and equality adding that it was the national duty of the religious scholars to play their role in highlighting the true spirit of Islam. He said that all of us should play an active role for the stability of the country.

The governor said that the representation of Ulema from all schools of thought in the Ulema and Mashaikh Wing of PMLN sends a good message. He said that the role of scholars in the society is like a shining star who provide guidance in matters related to religion. He said that teaching of Holy Quran would start in all schools of Punjab for the first time from August and in this regard, the law was passed in 2018 under PMLN government in Punjab and in the Centre.

SEZs issues: Board of Investment (BOI) Secretary Dr Asad Gillani visited Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT)/SEZA Secretariat and chaired a meeting regarding issues being faced in development of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Punjab. The meeting was co-chaired by Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development Department (ICI&SDD) Punjab Secretary and attended by Additional Secretary BOI, DG BOI, Additional Secretary ICI&SDD and CEO(s) PBIT, PIEDMC and FIEDMC. The BOI secretary assured full support for the removal of impediments that are hindering the swift completion of SEZs in Punjab.