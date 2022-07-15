 
close
Friday July 15, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Rainwater in hospitals: Secretary takes notice

By Our Correspondent
July 15, 2022

LAHORE:Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan took notice of standing rainwater at Jinnah and Children's Hospital in City. He directed the hospitals' managements to immediately clear rainwater. No patient should be bothered by rainwater. The management of all government hospitals in Punjab has been directed to remain alert to deal with the situation arising out of the rains.

Comments