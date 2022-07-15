Crackdown on defaulter vehicles ordered

LAHORE:Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Muntazir Mehdi on Thursday ordered a crackdown on non-paying e-challan vehicles.

CTO Lahore said that e-challan defaulter vehicles would be impounded in the police stations. In this regard, 17 special squads have been activated and 34 wardens were also deployed across the City on Mall Road, Jail Road, Canal Road, Ferozepur Road, Main Boulevard Gulberg, Mozang and Mughalpura to take action against non-paying e-challan vehicles. In addition, patrolling officers, sector in-charges can also check defaulter vehicles from LTE sets.

He said that city traffic police monitoring teams and Safe City teams would also check such vehicles regularly. Documents of non-paying challan vehicles will also be seized and vehicle or documents will be returned after submission of e-challan payment. CTO Lahore further said that citizens can find out by sending a text on 8815 about the chassis number of their vehicle.

Earlier, challans were being issued manually for violation of lane line, stop line, speeding and traffic signals. CTO appealed to the citizens to abide by the traffic rules to avoid any inconvenience.