 
close
Friday July 15, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Code of conduct violation: PTI, PMLN candidates fined

By Our Correspondent
July 15, 2022

LAHORE:District Monitoring Officer Muzaffargarh has taken action against candidates for violating election code of conduct in PP-273 Muzaffargarh. The District Monitoring Officer found guilty PTI candidate Yasser Arafat and PMLN candidate Sabteen Raza and fined Rs50,000 each. Orders issued to both the candidates to pay the fine by Friday (today).

Comments