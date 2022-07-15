No danger of major flood in Punjab: PDMA DG

LAHORE: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Director General Faisal Farid in a statement said that there is no danger of major flood in any river of Punjab; however, there will be a threat of urban flooding in different districts due to heavy rains. According to a press release issued on Thursday, the commissioners, deputy commissioners and Wasa officials have been instructed to ensure timely cleaning of drains and start drainage operations immediately after rains. He said, as per government SOPs, instructions have also been issued to the agencies concerned of all the districts to set up relief camps in the flood prone areas. People have been shifted to safer places where medicines and other essential items have also been provided to them.