Pied piper

Recently, CM Punjab Hamza Shahbaz, while addressing a press conference in Lahore, said that the Punjab government would bear the electricity expenses of those consumers whose usage is up to 100 units of electricity. However, Lesco is facing a shortage of 1000MW, rendering the CM’s generous offer somewhat redundant. Guaranteeing a free power supply when there simply is not enough power is plainly ridiculous.

The government needs to get its priorities straight before making such statements. Everyone knows that with elections around the corner and the ruling elites will leave no stone unturned in their quest to lure naive Pakistanis to the polls with nonsensical promises. As citizens we need to be wiser and be sceptical of any political promises near election time.

Tariq Saeed

Bahawalpur