Pied piper

Recently, CM Punjab Hamza Shahbaz, while addressing a press conference in Lahore, said that the Punjab government would bear the electricity expenses of those consumers whose usage is up to 100 units of electricity. However, Lesco is facing a shortage of 1000MW, rendering the CM’s generous offer somewhat redundant. Guaranteeing a free power supply when there simply is not enough power is plainly ridiculous.
The government needs to get its priorities straight before making such statements. Everyone knows that with elections around the corner and the ruling elites will leave no stone unturned in their quest to lure naive Pakistanis to the polls with nonsensical promises. As citizens we need to be wiser and be sceptical of any political promises near election time.
Tariq Saeed
Bahawalpur
According to news reports, a domestic servant named Kamran, aged 11, was cruelly beaten to death by his employers in...
This letter refers to the thought provoking article 'Process and intervention' by Mosharraf Zaidi. The writer admits...
Once again, the seasonal rains have flooded many parts of Karachi, turning numerous areas into sub-aquatic no-go...
The poliovirus has once again reared its ugly head in Pakistan, with 11 cases having been reported across the country...
The Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Plant is part of a hydroelectric power scheme in Azad Kashmir, designed to divert water...
The monsoon has just begun and already many areas of Karachi have been drowned by the rains, making the city even...
Comments