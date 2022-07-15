Out of ideas

This letter refers to the thought provoking article 'Process and intervention' (July 14, 2022) by Mosharraf Zaidi. The writer admits that Generation X, along with Millennials, have no actual solutions when it comes to finding a version of governance that will actually work for Pakistan. Why are these generations so bereft of imagination? Is it that the democrats among us got too preoccupied celebrating the post-2008 political architecture, centred on the Charter of Democracy and the 18th Amendment, that they lost sight of the need for making the political process inclusive of the aspirations of the educated middle class youth? Perhaps this happened because they were haunted by the bitter memories of the polarization and non-stop destabilization of elected governments in the 1990s.

However, our democrats got carried away praising this highly flawed arrangement to the point of becoming tone-deaf. As Imran Khan rose with his simplistic slogan of change and dismissed the peaceful coexistence as ‘muk mukah’, the democrats had no competing narrative. At the very least, they could have emphasized local governments, which would enable grassroots politics and create the space for new entrants. This would at least give us more alternatives instead of making us choose between the same flawed leaders.

Aqil Sajjad

Tucson, USA