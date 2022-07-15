Seasonal scourge

Once again, the seasonal rains have flooded many parts of Karachi, turning numerous areas into sub-aquatic no-go zones. Interestingly, Pakistan receives relatively less rainfall compared to many other countries; in fact, many areas across the country have been experiencing prolonged drought and water shortages in recent years. This merely goes to show how woefully inadequate our infrastructure is, with even slight amounts of rainfall causing serious disruptions across the nation.
We need to rethink our housing and transportation infrastructure and revamp the entire drainage system in most cities. Furthermore, regular and efficient waste disposal must also be a top priority as uncollected garbage clogs the drainage system and increases the chances of flooding.
Tahir Jamali
Nawabshah
