Re-emergence

The poliovirus has once again reared its ugly head in Pakistan, with 11 cases having been reported across the country so far this year; up from just one last year. According to reports, two police officers assigned to polio vaccination teams were shot dead in Datta Khel, North Waziristan. The resurgence of the poliovirus and continuing security threats against polio vaccination teams raise serious questions about the progress the government has made in combating polio.

There still appears to be a strong stigma surrounding the vaccine, endangering the lives of those trying to rescue our children from the disease. Furthermore, the resurgence in cases perhaps points towards a new strain of the virus resistant to the current vaccine.

Muhammad Zahid

Turbat