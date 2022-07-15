Mohmand elders slam officials for lease

PESHAWAR: Mohmand Mining Development Association office-bearers have asked the authorities to take notice of the reported interference of the officials in leasing out their land without taking the locals into confidence and following the relevant rules.

Speaking at a news conference in Peshawar Press Club on Thursday, Hayat Mohammad Khan Mohmand along with other office-bearers appealed to the chief minister, chief justice, Peshawar High Court and corps commander to provide them justice by taking notice of the alleged illegal actions.

He recalled that after the protest by elders, the lease was cancelled in 2014 but the officials of the Mining Department allotted the same lease to the same persons in 2019. But after the protest by the local people, the lease was cancelled in 2020 and the local people had to face Rs800 million losses.

He said the local people obtained a stay order from Peshawar High Court but still the secretary mining was bent on providing the lease to his “blue-eyed” people.

They warned to stage a sit-in outside the chief minister’s house if their demands were not accepted.