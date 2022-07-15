 
close
Friday July 15, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

2 traders fined

By Bureau report
July 15, 2022

PESHAWAR: Halal Food Authority team in Kurram district inspected various grocery stores and wholesale dealers and fined two traders for selling expired and banned food items.

A statement said that improvement notices were issued to all businesses and the owners were directed to provide safe and standard food items to the customers.

Comments