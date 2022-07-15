2 traders fined

PESHAWAR: Halal Food Authority team in Kurram district inspected various grocery stores and wholesale dealers and fined two traders for selling expired and banned food items.
A statement said that improvement notices were issued to all businesses and the owners were directed to provide safe and standard food items to the customers.
KHANEWAL: The environment department and the municipal committee recovered 500 kg polythene bags during a joint...
PESHAWAR: Lauding the detailed judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the controversial ruling by former deputy...
PESHAWAR: Mohmand Mining Development Association office-bearers have asked the authorities to take notice of the...
MANSEHRA: The Mansehra district administration on Thursday sealed the compressed natural gas stations found...
PESHAWAR: Students of the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar and their parents have expressed concern...
PESHAWAR: Peshawar zoo on Thursday attracted many families due to pleasant weather in the provincial capital following...
Comments