CNG stations sealed for overcharging

MANSEHRA: The Mansehra district administration on Thursday sealed the compressed natural gas (CNG) stations found overcharging people.

“We have sealed the CNG stations as, despite a warning by the district administration, they were seen overcharging motorists,” Adnan Khan Behttani, the deputy commissioner, told reporters.

The official said he had deputed assistant commissioners and additional assistant commissioners to pay the surprise visits to the CNG stations in the city and its suburbs and seal them if found selling the gas at higher prices.

“We cannot allow CNG station owners to fleece motorists,” Behttani said. He said that the stations would remain sealed until Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced the strategy to deal with the situation. The office-bearers of the compressed natural gas stations told reporters that the federal government had enhanced the gas tariff from July 1 and that was why they had increased prices accordingly.