Anti-encroachment drive launched

MANSEHRA: The Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) on Thursday launched the anti-encroachment drive in the city and its suburbs.

The teams led by the different department heads removed the temporary and concrete encroachments at Abbottabad Road, Kashmir Road, Lorry Adda and Shinkiari Road.

The team removed handcarts and structures erected at roadsides clearing way to ensure a smooth flow of traffic. “The encroachment drive would remain in progress in the city and its suburbs as encroachers are creating hurdles in the smooth traffic flow,” Basharat Hussain Shah, the tehsil municipal officer, told reporters.

He said the TMA’s team pulled down the encroachments and shifted them to their offices.

“Before launching the anti-encroachment drive, we have already warned shopkeepers and handcarts owners verbally to remove goods and structures from roads but those who gave a deaf ear faced the action,’ Shah said.

He said the TMA sanitation staff successfully removed offal and sacrificed animal wastes during the Eidul Azha.

“Our special teams removed offal and wastes during the first three days of the Eidul Azha and dumped it at the specified areas,” the official said.