More hospitals to offer free treatment

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the officials to empanel the remaining District Headquarters Hospitals in the Sehat Card Plus Scheme.

He issued the directives while chairing a meeting on the scheme here on Thursday, said a handout.

Health and Finance Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Secretary Health Amir Sultan Tareen, Project Director Dr Riaz Tanoli and other relevant officials attended the meeting. The chief minister called for the steps to include selected Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals in the scheme in the second phase.

He called for strict monitoring of the hospitals included in the Sehat Card Plus Scheme, adding any hospital found negligent in public service delivery should be excluded from the scheme immediately.

Mahmood Khan stressed the need for achieving cent per cent results of the purpose for which the Sehat Card Scheme was initiated.

Earlier, the participants were informed that during the fiscal year 2021-22, 100 per cent of funds allocated for the Sehat Card Scheme were utilized for the free treatment facilities whereas around 800,000 patients were admitted and treated under the programme during the same fiscal year.

It was informed that 111,560 cardiac patients and over 206,000 gynae patients were treated under the scheme so far.

Similarly, 63,450 oncology (cancer) cases, 97 kidney transplants and 23 liver transplants were carried out under the scheme.

The participants were told that a significant increase has been made in the budget of Sehat Card Plus, adding that treatment of more diseases was also being included in the scheme.

The chief minister directed the officials concerned to review the hospitals empanelled on the scheme and to monitor their performance regularly to make the system more transparent and public-friendly.

He said that Sehat Card Plus was a unique project of its kind which would be made more comprehensive with the passage of time.