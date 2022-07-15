7kg charas seized, blind murder solved

TAKHTBHAI: Police solved a blind murder case by arresting three accused while 7kg charas and 22 litres of liquor were seized during a separate raid.

An official said that Arsalan, Khan Malik and Nauman were arrested during a raid and they later confessed to their involvement in the murder.

The police also recovered two mobile phones of the slain from the possession of the arrestees, and a motorcycle used in the crime.

Meanwhile, the police arrested four drug traffickers and recovered 7kg charas and 22 litres of liquor from them in two raids conducted in Takhtbhai and city areas.

Also, the district police continued helping the flood-hit people in several areas.

A statement said the DPO had directed the cops to help women, children and elderly people in the flood-hit areas.