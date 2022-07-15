Work on mega schemes soon: MPA

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League (PML)-Nawaz parliamentary leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sardar Mohammad Yousaf Zaman has said that work on the mega development schemes announced by the prime minister would be started soon.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government failed to launch mega development schemes in Mansehra and rest of Hazara division but PML-N government would reinitiate its previous schemes and also launched airport and Mansehra-Muzaffarabad Motorway projects,” he said while speaking at a gathering of local government representatives in Datta area here on Thursday.

He said chairmen of his party were elected in three of the five tehsils but the PTI that made big claims of good governance and popularity among the people, could get elected its chairman in only a tehsil of the district.

“Work on the Mansehra-Muzaffarabad motorway would soon be started as the federal government earmarked funds for it in the current financial year’s budget,” he added.

He said that work on the airport project, which had been approved in the previous PML-N government, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his recent visit. He said the funds for the acquisition of land for the airport project had already been released by the previous PMLN government.

The PML-N leader said that his party chairmen in Mansehra, Balakot and Baffa-Pakhal tehsils would serve the people and launch development schemes needed to address the chronic issues faced by people.

“We believe in giving equal rights to poverty-stricken and marginalised segments of the society and this is why people voted PML-N to power several times,” he added.