Swat DHO visits village after pandemic report

PESHAWAR: District Health Officer Swat Dr Muhammad Saleem Khan has said that special measures have been taken at Kalam Hospital and Shahu Civil Dispensary for people suffering from diarrhoea in Shahu village of Kalam Valley.

According to a handout, the staff is providing 24-hour service in three shifts at the health facility.

Dr Muhammad Saleem said that when cases were reported before Eid, emergency measures were taken and additional staff was immediately deployed and additional medicines were delivered to Shahu Dispensary and Kalam Hospital.

More than 600 affected people have been examined and treated so far and that’s why the situation has been controlled in the area, he said.

The official said that samples of water and patients have been sent for lab tests to find out the causes.