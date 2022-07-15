SCCI critical of increase in interest rate

PESHAWAR: The business community here on Thursday said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decision to raise the key interest rate to 15 per cent would prove detrimental to industrial growth,economic and trade activities.

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Hasnain Khurshid, while chairing a meeting of industrialists and traders here at the Chamber’s House, said the business community ‘rejects’ historic increase in interest rate, jacking up from 13.75 per cent to 15 per cent.

The SCCI chief said the rare hike in the policy rate would increase the cost of doing business. He added the decision wasn’t in the best interest of the country’s economy, industries and businesses, which should be revised immediately.

Trade, industrial and commercial activities have already slowed down as a result of several waves of Covid-19 while the announcement of a hike in the policy rate by the State Bank of Pakistan under prevalent circumstances is completely incomprehensible, the SCCI chief said.

He urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Miftah Ismail to take notice of this whopping increase in interest rate by the central bank.

The SCCI president recalled that SBP had previously made a hike by 2.5 per cent, jacking up the interest rate at 13.75 per cent and again raising it by 125 basis points, taking it to 15 per cent, which will hurt investment and increase the cost of businesses.

Comparing Pakistan with neighbouring countries, Hasnain Khurshid said the policy rate in India is around 4.9 per cent and Bangladesh at 5.5 per cent but has raised it up to 15 per cent in Pakistan, which is a completely unfair decision and unacceptable to them under the prevailing economic conditions in the country.

He observed the country’s economy has been put onto a ventilator owing to inconsistent policies, now it will further hurt after a hike in the interest rate.

The SCCI added the hike would bring a new wave of inflation to the country, and would also negatively impact the country’s exports.

He said the current statistical figures were indicating negative growth and further deteriorating in the coming days. The SCCI chief attributed that drastic reduction in foreign exchange reserves, exports, and trade deficit along with the gas and energy crisis to inconsistency in economic policies and high foreign debts.

Hasnain Khurshid requested SBP Acting Governor Dr Murtaza Syed to withdraw the decision of increase in the interest rate to promote trade and commercial activities.