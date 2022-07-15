8 monitoring camps set up near Korang Nullah, Soan River

Islamabad : Given the overflow of water due to heavy rains, eight monitoring camps have been established along Korang Nullah and Soan River to ensure protection of people living along them.

According to the details, the officials would provide real-time information about flow of water so that the local administration can be able to take timely measures in case of any emergency situation.

The local administration has also notified few school buildings as relief centres in case of evacuation of local people due to urban flooding.

All private housing societies near nullahs have also been directed to set up relief centres to cope with any untoward situation.

The Met Office has also highlighted the risk of urban flooding, suggesting that the authorities ensure that all the waterways are clear so that rainwater can be drained unhindered.

The overflow of water in Korang Nullah and Soan River due to rains is posing threat to life and property of the people. There are number of issues that are complicating the situation and creating more problems for the local administration to address this problem.

The unplanned and illegal construction near Korang Nullah and Soan River has led the situation to the extent where residents feel unsafe every year during the monsoon rains.

An official said that urban flooding is a new phenomenon in Pakistan like rest of the countries mainly due to climate change but in Islamabad it is the outlying areas that are more prone to this kind of danger.

Referring to some past practices, he said the most serious threat in Islamabad can be faced in the areas where mushroom growth is being witnessed; even the river beds of the Korang and Soan have not been spared by the builders.