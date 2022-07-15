DC discusses inter-faith harmony with religious scholars

Islamabad : Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday discussed inter-faith harmony and law and order situation with religious scholars in Islamabad.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaharyar Khan and religious scholars of all schools of thought attended the meeting. Chairing the meeting, the deputy commissioner said that an atmosphere of love, religious harmony and mutual understanding could make future generations prosperous and free from sectarianism. He said that scholars should also play their role in eradicating religious intolerance being spread through social media.
Islamabad : Lincoln Corner was inaugurated at the main campus of National University of Sciences & Technology on...
Islamabad : Given the overflow of water due to heavy rains, eight monitoring camps have been established along Korang...
Islamabad : Islam is the greatest defender and advocate of women's rights and has given them all the basic rights in...
Rawalpindi : Repeated spells of heavy rainfall in this region of the country causing water inundation in a number of...
Islamabad : One of the killers allegedly involved in the murder of a student of National University of Modern...
Rawalpindi: The ‘Raye Aama’, autobiography of Rai Riaz Hussain, a former government official who was the press...
Comments