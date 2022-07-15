Killer of university student killed in encounter

Islamabad : One of the killers allegedly involved in the murder of a student of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) has been gunned down during an encounter with the police at Bhara Kahu.

The student of NUML, Qasim Awan, 24 was killed at Fatima Jinnah Park (F-9) on 5th June last, when he was on evening walk. The slain student was working with a food delivery chain to meet expenditure of his education. After reporting the incident a case was registered in Margalla police.

Inspector General of Police (Islamabad), Dr. Akbar Nasir, while addressing a press conference at Police Line Headquarters on Thursday, said that the gang leader, who was identified as Mohsin Ali Khan has been killed during an encounter with the police in Islamabad.

He said that taking the arrest of killer of NUML student as a challenge for the police, a combination of experts, including investigators, detectors and incursion was constituted under the command of DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha and led by SP (Sadar) Kamran Aamer Khan and tasked them to make headway to the gangsters involved in the killing of the student.

“The police team initiated their job on very first day of the incidence and succeeded to get clue about the gangsters,” the IGP said that ringleaders of the gang active in Punjab and the federal capital, was identified as Mohsin Ali Khan, resident of Post Office Sherabad, Chak Korhiana, District Jhang.

“The gang was wanted by the police in different crimes including murders, highway robberies, mugging and armed dacoities,” Dr, Akbar Nasir said and added that a police team, upon receiving information, conducted a raid on his hideout at Bakhar and arrested him with heavy quantity of arms and ammunition and shifted him to Islamabad for further investigation.

The suspect, during grilling, confessed that he murdered the NUML student Qasim Awan at F-9 Park on 5th June and later buried his gun near a nullah located beside a high-rise building in Sector E-11. “As the police party reached the scene to recover the gun, riders of a car opened fire at police and got Mohsin Ali free from the police custody and disappeared from the scene. “The police kept their efforts to hunt down the accused at large and continued raiding at their hideouts,” the IGP maintained.

Divulging details of the case, he said the accused during interrogation told the police about the location of murder and weapon which his accomplice Imtiazullah Khan hid inside a green belt near a drain, in Sector E-11.

As soon as the police rushed to the spot to discover the tool, suddenly four people got out of a vehicle and opened fire on the police party.

During exchange of fire the accused managed to escape from police custody and later another case was registered against him in Golra police station.

The SHO Bhara Kahu and his team were on a routine check in his area when they signalled to stop a vehicle on a suspicion, the accused in the vehicle opened fire on police which was retaliated by taking safety measures, while the accused took advantage of the darkness and fled away.

When police checked, one of the accused was found dead with a kalashnikov identified as Mohsin Ali Khan. The accused was shot dead by his own accomplices and a case was registered in Bhara Kahu police station regarding the incident.

He appreciated the DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha, SP (Sadar) Kamran Amir Khan and his team who worked hard and traced the accused.