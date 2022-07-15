Raye Aama published

Rawalpindi: The ‘Raye Aama’, autobiography of Rai Riaz Hussain, a former government official who was the press secretary to the four prime ministers of the country, is available in the market.

Revealing the secrets of the houses of power, this autobiography has been published with

special care and attention by the well-known and major publishing house, ‘Qalam’ Foundation International.

There are numbers of interesting incidents, facts and hidden stories of the ups and downs of Pakistani politics that the people are always unaware of.

The writer has very boldly exposed the high conspiracies. During his service, he has been the press secretary to four prime ministers and has held press responsibilities in three countries; Japan, Sri Lanka and India.

In the opinion of renowned journalist Hamid Mir, the uniqueness of the writer has been his simplicity and humbleness.

He used to speak the truth in front of the prime ministers with politeness and did not say yes on everything. In this autobiography, while Rai Riaz has described the observations and experiences of his work with the prime ministers.

He has also written about the country’s politics, diplomatic relations and on his personal life as a true and upright writer.

In ‘Raye Aama’ (public opinion), readers will find important and well-known people who are mentioned and read, including prime ministers, politicians, bureaucrats, about the mother of Rai Riaz Hussain and many others, whom the writer has seen closely and has worked with them.

The price of the book is reasonable with beautiful attractive title, excellent paper and excellent printing. The book is available at every major book stall.