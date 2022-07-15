9-year-old boy murdered by rivals

Rawalpindi: A 9-year-old boy has been gunned down by rival group at Chak Baili Khan Road, Basali Morr falling in jurisdiction of Rawat Police Station.
A group of gunmen and their aides opened fire at the boy Dakhmanullah and riddled him with bullets, the police said and added the assailants ran away after killing the boy at the spot.
The police shifted the body to DHQ and handed the body to his heirs after post mortem. The police, later, arrested the alleged killer and lodged FIR against them.
Islamabad : Lincoln Corner was inaugurated at the main campus of National University of Sciences & Technology on...
Islamabad : Given the overflow of water due to heavy rains, eight monitoring camps have been established along Korang...
Islamabad : Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday discussed inter-faith harmony and law and...
Islamabad : Islam is the greatest defender and advocate of women's rights and has given them all the basic rights in...
Rawalpindi : Repeated spells of heavy rainfall in this region of the country causing water inundation in a number of...
Islamabad : One of the killers allegedly involved in the murder of a student of National University of Modern...
Comments