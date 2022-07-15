9-year-old boy murdered by rivals

Rawalpindi: A 9-year-old boy has been gunned down by rival group at Chak Baili Khan Road, Basali Morr falling in jurisdiction of Rawat Police Station.

A group of gunmen and their aides opened fire at the boy Dakhmanullah and riddled him with bullets, the police said and added the assailants ran away after killing the boy at the spot.

The police shifted the body to DHQ and handed the body to his heirs after post mortem. The police, later, arrested the alleged killer and lodged FIR against them.